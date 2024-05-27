Spring Reverb Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Protest The Hero, Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Miesha and the Spanks, Bleeker, Bad Waitress, Chinese Medicine, Pony Girl, Logan Staats, Fred Eaglesmith, Boston Levi, Lil Windex, Luella, Ballsy, Burs, Corey Gulkin, Hanorah, Ivy Gardens, Kojak, Kryple, Lake Porter, The Mature Themes, Thanya Iyer, Megan Hamilton, Parliment of Owls, The Great Octopus, The Meringues, The Petras, The Sugar Pills, Thunder Glove, Veloce Andre, Sitcomes, Joan Smith and the Jane Does, Emilie Steele and The Deal, Alan Cross, Bad Fortune, Clara Smallman, Robbie G, This Is Affy, Jake Clarke, Dupel Echoes, Almond Milk, and DJ Ted will be playing and/or hosting panels at the festival. Spring Reverb takes place around downtown Kingston, Ontario on May 30-June 2.
