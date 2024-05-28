Dilly Dally Fest has announced the first wave of bands for this year. Saetia, Gillian Carter, In Loving Memory, Herlovebeheadsdaises, Party Hats, New Forms, Thotcrime, Homewrecker., Ted Williams, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Pyre, Who Put Bella in the Witch Elm?, MT.Ida, KIande Amedha, Agile, Kirkby Kiss, and Everything and Nothing will be playing the festival..Dilly Dally Fest will take place November 15-17 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia and tickets go on sale on May 31. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Bread and Roses Community Fund.
