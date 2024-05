4 hours ago by Em Moore

Bif Naked has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Champion and will be out on June 15. The album features her three previously released singles “Jim”, “ Broke into Your Car”, and “Rollerdome”. Bif Naked released the remastered version of her album I, Bificus in 2023 and released The Promise in 2009. See the post below.