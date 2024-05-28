Body Farm and Dry Socket to release split record, share two new tracks

Ohio and Pennsylvania-based hardcore punksBody Farm and Portland-based hardcore punks Dry Socket have announced that they will be releasing a split together. It will feature 17 new songs and will be out on June 14 via Blind Rage Records and King of Monsters. Each band has released a new song. Body Farm’s is called “Endless Psychosis” and Dry Socket’s is called “Abomination”. Body Farm released Living Hell in 2022. Dry Socket released their album Sorry For Your Loss earlier this year. Check out the songs below.