11 hours ago by Em Moore

Four Year Strong have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called analysis paralysis and will be out on August 9 via Pure Noise Records. The band has released a video for their new song “uncooked” which was directed, edited, and coloured by Benjamin Lieber. Four Year Strong are currently touring the US with The Story So Far and A Day To Remember. Check out the video and tracklist below.