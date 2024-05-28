by Em Moore
Four Year Strong have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called analysis paralysis and will be out on August 9 via Pure Noise Records. The band has released a video for their new song “uncooked” which was directed, edited, and coloured by Benjamin Lieber. Four Year Strong are currently touring the US with The Story So Far and A Day To Remember. Check out the video and tracklist below.
analysis paralysis Tracklist
aftermath / afterthought
bad habit
maybe it’s me
uncooked
out of touch
daddy of mine
dead end friend
paranoia
STFIL
rollercoaster
better get better
how do i let you go?