Sloppy Seconds have announced that they will be releasing a collection of previously unreleased material. The collection is called Play With Yer Records: Mistakes and Piss-Takes Vol 1 and features demos, b-sides, and six new tracks. The collection will be out in late July/early August via Failure Records and Tapes. Sloppy Seconds will be touring the US and Canada with The Queers in July.