Sloppy Seconds have announced that they will be releasing a collection of previously unreleased material. The collection is called Play With Yer Records: Mistakes and Piss-Takes Vol 1 and features demos, b-sides, and six new tracks. The collection will be out in late July/early August via Failure Records and Tapes. Sloppy Seconds will be touring the US and Canada with The Queers in July.
Previous StoryFour Year Strong to release new album, share "uncooked" video
Next StoryPhotos: The Damned / Ichi-Bons at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON 05/27
Sloppy Seconds to release 'Play With Yer Records: Mistakes and Piss-Takes Vol 1'
Queers/Sloppy Seconds/Raging Nathans announce US and Canadian shows
Uk Subs, FEAR, Dead Boys, MDC, Eater, DI, Queers on Pink Floyd tribute
The Queers release Pink Floyd cover
PRB announces two club shows (so far): Queers, Dwarves, FYP, Throw Rag, Humpers, more
Queers and Raging Nathans announce southeastern shows
T1 Fest announced for October in Chicago
The Queers and Teenage Bottlerocket announce Canadian tour
Toy Dolls, Good Riddance, Terror, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to play Brakrock 2023
Sloppy Seconds and Queers to release split 7-inch