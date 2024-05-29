Blind Equation have announced Midwestern US tour dates for July. Bejalvin and CPU Buddha will be joining them on all dates. Blind Equation will also be joining SeeYouSpaceCowboy and The Callous Daoboys on select US dates of their upcoming North American tour. Blind Equation released DEATH AWAITS in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|July 13
|Fat Cat
|Hattiesburg, MS
|July 14
|Arcane Workshop
|Nashville, TN
|July 15
|Pilot Light
|Knoxville, TN
|July 16
|Belmont Billiards
|Dayton, OH
|July 17
|Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|July 18
|TBA
|Bloomington, IL
|July 19
|PS1
|Iowa City, IA
|July 20
|Klash Drums
|Minneapolis, MN
|July 21
|TBA
|Madison, WI
|July 22
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL