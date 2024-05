1 hour ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk rockers The Lookout have announced that they have signed with Thousand Island Records and will be releasing their debut full-length album on the label. The album is called I Know The Future and will be out this fall, a concrete release date has yet to be announced. The band will be releasing the title track of the album on June 6. The Lookout released their single “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” in 2022 and released their EP EP III in 2019.