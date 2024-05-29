Porcupine announce debut album, share “Euphrosyne”

Chicago-based hardcore band Porcupine have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called All Is Vapor and will be out on June 7 via New Mortality Zine. The album includes their previously released songs “Army of Martyrs” and “Holy Cowards” along with nine new tracks. The band has also released a new song called "Euphrosyne”. Porcupine released their split with Griphook in 2022 and released their EP The Sibyl in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

All Is Vapor Tracklist

Tubalcain

Army of Martyrs

Garments of Skin

All is Vapor

Conspiracy Against the Human Race

We Want Your Skin

Holy Cowards

Sedentary

Euphrosyne

I am Bound

Close the Doors