Porcupine announce debut album, share “Euphrosyne”

Chicago-based hardcore band Porcupine have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called All Is Vapor and will be out on June 7 via New Mortality Zine. The album includes their previously released songs “Army of Martyrs” and “Holy Cowards” along with nine new tracks. The band has also released a new song called "Euphrosyne”. Porcupine released their split with Griphook in 2022 and released their EP The Sibyl in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.