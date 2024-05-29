Porcupine announce debut album, share “Euphrosyne”

by Em Moore
Chicago-based hardcore band Porcupine have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called All Is Vapor and will be out on June 7 via New Mortality Zine. The album includes their previously released songs “Army of Martyrs” and “Holy Cowards” along with nine new tracks. The band has also released a new song called "Euphrosyne”. Porcupine released their split with Griphook in 2022 and released their EP The Sibyl in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
All Is Vapor Tracklist
Tubalcain
Army of Martyrs
Garments of Skin
All is Vapor
Conspiracy Against the Human Race
We Want Your Skin
Holy Cowards
Sedentary
Euphrosyne
I am Bound
Close the Doors