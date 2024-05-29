Balance and Composure to release new album, share “cross to bear” video, to tour US and ON

Balance and Composure
by Tours

Balance and Composure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called With You in Spirit and will be out on October 4 via Memory Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “cross to bear” which was directed by Drew Horen. Balance and Composure will be touring the US and Ontario with Kevin Devine and The Goddamn Band and Milly in October. The band released their EP Too Quick to Forgive in 2023 and released their album Light We Made in 2016. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

With You In Spirit Tracklist

restless

ain’t it sweet

cross to bear

believe the hype

lead food

sorrow machine

a little of myself

closer to god

with you in spirit

DateVenueCity
Oct 03Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NY
Oct 04Fete Music HallProvidence, RI
Oct 05The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 07Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Oct 08Saint Andrew’s HallDetroit, MI
Oct 09Hi-FiIndianapolis, IN
Oct 11The Riviera TheatreChicago, IL
Oct 12The RoxyLakewood, OH
Oct 13The Howard TheatreWashington, DC