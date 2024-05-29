Balance and Composure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called With You in Spirit and will be out on October 4 via Memory Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “cross to bear” which was directed by Drew Horen. Balance and Composure will be touring the US and Ontario with Kevin Devine and The Goddamn Band and Milly in October. The band released their EP Too Quick to Forgive in 2023 and released their album Light We Made in 2016. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
With You In Spirit Tracklist
restless
ain’t it sweet
cross to bear
believe the hype
lead food
sorrow machine
a little of myself
closer to god
with you in spirit
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 03
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 04
|Fete Music Hall
|Providence, RI
|Oct 05
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 07
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 08
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 09
|Hi-Fi
|Indianapolis, IN
|Oct 11
|The Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 12
|The Roxy
|Lakewood, OH
|Oct 13
|The Howard Theatre
|Washington, DC