Balance and Composure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called With You in Spirit and will be out on October 4 via Memory Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “cross to bear” which was directed by Drew Horen. Balance and Composure will be touring the US and Ontario with Kevin Devine and The Goddamn Band and Milly in October. The band released their EP Too Quick to Forgive in 2023 and released their album Light We Made in 2016. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.