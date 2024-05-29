Turnstile announce tour dates for Asia

by

Turnstile have announced summer tour dates for Asia. They will be playing Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea on this run. Turnstile will be touring Europe starting in June and released their album Glow On in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 18Voice SpaceBangkok. TH
Jul 21We the FestJakarta, ID
Jul 28Fuji Rock FestivalNiigata, JP
Jul 30Zepp DivercityTokyo, JP
Jul 31Gorilla HallOsaka, JP
Aug 02Pentaport Rock FestivalIncheon, KR