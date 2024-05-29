Turnstile announce tour dates for Asia

by Em Moore
Turnstile have announced summer tour dates for Asia. They will be playing Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea on this run. Turnstile will be touring Europe starting in June and released their album Glow On in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 18
|Voice Space
|Bangkok. TH
|Jul 21
|We the Fest
|Jakarta, ID
|Jul 28
|Fuji Rock Festival
|Niigata, JP
|Jul 30
|Zepp Divercity
|Tokyo, JP
|Jul 31
|Gorilla Hall
|Osaka, JP
|Aug 02
|Pentaport Rock Festival
|Incheon, KR