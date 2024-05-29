Fucked Up have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. Chastity will be joining them on all dates. They will be supporting OFF! on one of their farewell showsr in New York. Fucked Up released One Day and Cops [Ep] in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 14
|Warehouse
|St. Catharines, ON
|Jul 15
|Meteor
|Windsor, ON
|Jul 16
|Palasad Socialbowl
|London, ON
|Jul 17
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|Jul 18
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 19
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Jul 20
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (supporting OFF!)
|Jul 21
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jul 22
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 23
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 24
|Cat’s Cradle for Merge 35
|Carrboro, NC