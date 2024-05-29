Fucked Up announce summer tour (US and Canada)

Fucked Up
by Tours

Fucked Up have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. Chastity will be joining them on all dates. They will be supporting OFF! on one of their farewell showsr in New York. Fucked Up released One Day and Cops [Ep] in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 14WarehouseSt. Catharines, ON
Jul 15MeteorWindsor, ON
Jul 16Palasad SocialbowlLondon, ON
Jul 17BridgeworksHamilton, ON
Jul 18Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 19Space BallroomHamden, CT
Jul 20Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (supporting OFF!)
Jul 21OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jul 22Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Jul 23Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jul 24Cat’s Cradle for Merge 35Carrboro, NC