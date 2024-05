4 hours ago by Em Moore

SPEED have released a video for their new song “THE FIRST TEST”. The video was filmed in Sydney, Australia by Thomas Elliott, Jack Rudder, and the band. The song is off their upcoming album ONLY ONE MODE which will be out on July 12 via Flatspot Records and Last Ride Records. SPEED are currently touring North America with Knocked Loose and released their EP Gang Called Speed in 2022. Check out the video below.