Listen to the new EP by Cindë!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Toronto-based Cindë! It is called More Awake Less Alive and features five new tracks. Speaking about the EP Cindë said,



”More Awake Less Alive is the sum of my grief. It’s a spectrum of every raw and honest feeling I had through processing betrayal, and being able to evoke it through walls of slammed guitars and guttural low end felt cathartic as hell.”

More Awake Less Alive will be out everywhere on May 31 and you can pre-save it right here. Listen to the new EP below!