Little Steven, the guitarist for the E Street Band and host of the Little Steven’s Underground Garage SiriusXM radio show, has announced a lineup for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise. Social Distortion, X, Rocket From the Crypt, Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97s, Low Cut Connie, Los Strait Jackets, Lenny Kaye, Flamin’ Groovies, The Dictators, The Fleshtones, The Chesterfield Kings, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Slim Jim Phantom Trio, The Dollyrots, The Woggles, The Coolies, The Untamed Youth, Deke Dickerson, The Neanderthals, The Sound Minds, and Goons! will be performing. DJs from Little Steven’s Underground Garage will also be spinning tunes including Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, The Mighty Manfred, and Count Peter Zaremba. The cruise takes place from May 9-13, 2025 and goes from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.
