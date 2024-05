Omnigone to release new album, share new song “Quicksand”

, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Omnigone have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called FERAL and will be out on July 26 via Bad Time Records. The band has also released a new song called “Quicksand”. Omnigone will be touring the UK this summer and released their album Against The Rest in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.