Omnigone to release new album, share new song “Quicksand”

Omnigone
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Omnigone have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called FERAL and will be out on July 26 via Bad Time Records. The band has also released a new song called “Quicksand”. Omnigone will be touring the UK this summer and released their album Against The Rest in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

FERAL Tracklist

Quicksand

Violence

Again and Again

Grief

Modern Medicine

Regress

Her Story

Debt Past Due

The Youth

Fare Share

Bad Radio

Drop of Water

Absolute Zero