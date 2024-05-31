Omnigone to release new album, share new song “Quicksand”

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Omnigone have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called FERAL and will be out on July 26 via Bad Time Records. The band has also released a new song called “Quicksand”. Omnigone will be touring the UK this summer and released their album Against The Rest in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
FERAL Tracklist
Quicksand
Violence
Again and Again
Grief
Modern Medicine
Regress
Her Story
Debt Past Due
The Youth
Fare Share
Bad Radio
Drop of Water
Absolute Zero