Frank Carter of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes has announced that he will be fronting the Sex Pistols - made up of Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock - for a handful of shows in London. Both shows will take place at Bush Hall and will be fundraisers for the venue. The band will be playing Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols in full on both dates. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday. Check out the dates below.