Check out the new track by Evening Standards!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Evening Standards!

Evening Standards used to be based in Bloomington, but now they've upped and moved down to the gruff-punk capital of the world, Gainesville! On their new record, the band puts a little jangle in their melodic punk and cut a record that the rushes forward, but is a little sweet. Check out the lead single, "Sniffin Glue," which is about heartbreak, vengeance, and drug use.

The Shining is out June 21 on Dead Broke Rekerds. You can pre-order the record here and check out the new track below, right now!