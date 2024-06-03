Ragana and Sunrot announce US tour

Sunrot
by Tours

Ragana and Sunrot have announced US tour dates together. The tour will kick off in July and run into August. Ragana will be touring the US and BC with Agriculture in early July and released Desolation’s Flower in 2023. Sunrot released The Unfailing Rope in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 30Dirt PalaceProvidence, RI
Jul 31The MeatlockerMontclair, NJ
Aug 01Trans PecosQueens, NY
Aug 02Gods Automatic BodyPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 03Green BeaconPittsburgh, PA
Aug 04Outer Limits LoungeDetroit, MI
Aug 05Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Aug 06Zephyr BarKent, OH (Sunrot only)
Aug 07124 Pleasant StreetMorgantown, WV (Sunrot only)