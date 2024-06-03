Ragana and Sunrot have announced US tour dates together. The tour will kick off in July and run into August. Ragana will be touring the US and BC with Agriculture in early July and released Desolation’s Flower in 2023. Sunrot released The Unfailing Rope in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 30
|Dirt Palace
|Providence, RI
|Jul 31
|The Meatlocker
|Montclair, NJ
|Aug 01
|Trans Pecos
|Queens, NY
|Aug 02
|Gods Automatic Body
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 03
|Green Beacon
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 04
|Outer Limits Lounge
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 05
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 06
|Zephyr Bar
|Kent, OH (Sunrot only)
|Aug 07
|124 Pleasant Street
|Morgantown, WV (Sunrot only)