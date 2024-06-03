Spaced have announced US tour dates for this summer. Autoignition, No Cure, Juicebox, Identity Crisis, Payasa, and Full Stride will be joining them on select dates. Spaced released their album This Is All We Ever Get earlier this year and we spoke to Lexi, Dan, and John about it in February. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|7/26
|New York City
|Terminal 5 (Rooftop)
|7/27
|NYC
|Generation Records
|w/Autoignition
|7/27
|Plainfield, CT
|Moosup American Legion
|w/Autoignition
|7/28
|Albany, NY
|Albany Indoor Rock Gym
|w/Autoignition
|7/29
|Jersey City, NJ
|Black Pearl Jersey City
|w/Autoignition
|7/30
|Baltimore
|Holy Frijoles
|w/Autoignition
|7/31
|Richmond
|Cobra Cabana
|w/Autoignition
|8/1
|Greenville, SC
|Magnetic South Brewery
|w/Autoignition
|8/3
|Tampa, FL
|Skatepark of Tampa
|w/No Cure
|8/4
|Dearfield Beach, FL
|Anchors Aweigh Dive Bar
|w/No Cure
|8/5
|Jacksonville, FL
|Underbelly
|w/No Cure
|8/6
|Pensacola, FL
|Subculture
|w/No Cure
|8/7
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Fat Cat
|w/No Cure
|8/9
|Oklahoma City, OK
|VFW 9265
|w/Juicebox
|8/10
|Dallas, TX
|Cheapsteaks
|w/Juicebox
|8/11
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Underground
|w/Juicebox
|8/12
|El Paso, TX
|101
|w/Juicebox
|8/13
|Phoenix, AZ
|Nile Coffee Shop
|w/Juicebox
|8/14
|Las Vegas, NV
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|8/15
|Fullerton, CA
|Programme
|8/16
|San Jose, CA
|Club Rio
|8/18
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|8/19
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|8/20
|Vancouver, BC
|Red Gates Art Society
|8/22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Quarters DLC
|8/24
|Fort Collins, CO
|TBA
|8/25
|Denver, CO
|D3 Arts
|8/27
|Kansas City, MO
|Howdy
|w/Identity Crisis
|8/28
|St. Paul, MN
|White Rock
|w/Identity Crisis
|8/29
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|w/Identity Crisis, Payasa
|8/30
|St. Louis, MO
|Sinkhole
|w/Payasa, Full Stride
|8/31
|Evansville, IN
|Damsel Brew Pub
|w/Payasa, Full Stride
|9/1
|Grand Rapids
|Free Space
|w/Payasa, Full Stride
|9/2
|Columbus, OH
|Dirty Dungaree’s
|w/Full Stride