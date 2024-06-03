Spaced announce US tour

Spaced have announced US tour dates for this summer. Autoignition, No Cure, Juicebox, Identity Crisis, Payasa, and Full Stride will be joining them on select dates. Spaced released their album This Is All We Ever Get earlier this year and we spoke to Lexi, Dan, and John about it in February. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
7/26New York CityTerminal 5 (Rooftop)
7/27NYCGeneration Recordsw/Autoignition
7/27Plainfield, CTMoosup American Legionw/Autoignition
7/28Albany, NYAlbany Indoor Rock Gymw/Autoignition
7/29Jersey City, NJBlack Pearl Jersey Cityw/Autoignition
7/30BaltimoreHoly Frijolesw/Autoignition
7/31RichmondCobra Cabanaw/Autoignition
8/1Greenville, SCMagnetic South Breweryw/Autoignition
8/3Tampa, FLSkatepark of Tampaw/No Cure
8/4Dearfield Beach, FLAnchors Aweigh Dive Barw/No Cure
8/5Jacksonville, FLUnderbellyw/No Cure
8/6Pensacola, FLSubculturew/No Cure
8/7Hattiesburg, MSFat Catw/No Cure
8/9Oklahoma City, OKVFW 9265w/Juicebox
8/10Dallas, TXCheapsteaksw/Juicebox
8/11San Antonio, TXVibes Undergroundw/Juicebox
8/12El Paso, TX101w/Juicebox
8/13Phoenix, AZNile Coffee Shopw/Juicebox
8/14Las Vegas, NVEagle Aerie Hall
8/15Fullerton, CAProgramme
8/16San Jose, CAClub Rio
8/18Portland, ORDante’s
8/19Seattle, WABlack Lodge
8/20Vancouver, BCRed Gates Art Society
8/22Salt Lake City, UTQuarters DLC
8/24Fort Collins, COTBA
8/25Denver, COD3 Arts
8/27Kansas City, MOHowdyw/Identity Crisis
8/28St. Paul, MNWhite Rockw/Identity Crisis
8/29Milwaukee, WICactus Clubw/Identity Crisis, Payasa
8/30St. Louis, MOSinkholew/Payasa, Full Stride
8/31Evansville, INDamsel Brew Pubw/Payasa, Full Stride
9/1Grand RapidsFree Spacew/Payasa, Full Stride
9/2Columbus, OHDirty Dungaree’sw/Full Stride