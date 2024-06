8 hours ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles-based punks Taleen Kali have released their cover of “Ava Adore” by The Smashing Pumpkins. The song originally appeared on the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1998 album Adore. The cover is available digitally. Taleen Kali will be headlining Dum Dum Fest in Los Angeles on June 22 and released their album Flower of Life in 2023. Check out the cover below.