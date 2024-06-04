Trailer for docuseries 'How Music Got Free' released

How Music Got Free is an upcoming docu-series about Napster and the rise of digital music. It's executive produced by Eminem and LeBron James. The two=part series is described by producers as "the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s. File-sharing technology, combined with the insatiable demand for new music, created both the means and the motive for millions of young people to participate in outright theft - and be celebrated for it." You can see the trailer below.