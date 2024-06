Morrissey will re-release his 1993 live album Beethoven was Deaf. This is the first vinyl issue of the album since its limited vinyl release in 1993. The new version has a new cover and is remastered. That's out July 26 via Rhino. Morrissey also alluded to his newest album, Bonfire of Teenagers in a recent missive, suggesting that its release will soon be announced.