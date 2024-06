5 hours ago by Em Moore

Newmarket and Barrie-based punk rockers The Readys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called I Don’t Know, I’m High, Let’s Just Hit Record and Hope for the Best and will be out on June 21 via Tarantula Tapes. The band has also released their new song “Big Girl Panties On” which features Jonny Eyeball. The Readys released their album Pints of Jager in 2014. Check out the song below.