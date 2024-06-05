Illuminati Hotties announce new album, share video for “Didn't” (ft. Cavetown)

by Em Moore
Illuminati Hotties have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called POWER and will be out on August 23 via Hopeless Records. A video for their new song “Didn’t” which features Cavetown. The video was directed by Seannie Bryan. Illuminati Hotties will be touring North America this fall and released their album Let Me Do One More in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
POWER Tracklist
Can’t Be Still
I Would Like, Still Love You
Throw (Life Raft)
Rot
Falling In Love With Somebody Better
The L
Sleeping In
Didn’t (Ft. Cavetown)
You Are Not Who You Were
What’s The Fuzz
YSL
Power
Everything Changes