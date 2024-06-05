Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New Jersey’s Bobby Mahoney! The video is for their new song “We Go On” and was directed by Elijah Reiss. Speaking to Punknews about the video, Bobby Mahoney said,



“For this "We Go On" video, I had my best friend and longtime collaborator, Elijah Reiss, go back through what he refers to as "The Mahoney Archives''- my old family home movies, and videos of my first junior high and high school bands, leading into the formation of Seventh Son, and onward up to present day! Elijah and his brother, Ethan, run 'Reiss Restorations' where they convert analog film to digital, which they did for my family a while ago, so we have been sitting on this footage and it seemed like the perfect song to use it for! Take a ride through Bobby Mahoney's history and lore with us! There are a lot of fun Easter Eggs for longtime fans, and it is a great vehicle for the song for first-time listeners as well!”

”We Go On” is off their upcoming album Another Deadbeat Summer which will be out on June 14 via Wicked Cool Records. Bobby Mahoney will be playing their record release show with Soraia, Idle Wave, and Feeny on July 12 at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. Watch the video below!