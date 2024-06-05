Cursive have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Devourer and will be out on September 13 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Up and Away” which was directed by Brea Grant. Cursive will be hitting the road this fall across the US. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/18
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|10/19
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|10/20
|St. Louis
|Off Broadway
|10/21
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|10/22
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|10/23
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|10/24
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|10/25
|Jacksonville, FL
|The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works
|10/26
|Gainesville, FL
|The Fest 22
|10/27
|Charlotte, NC
|The Neighborhood Theatre
|10/28
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|10/29
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage
|10/30
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|11/01
|Jersey City, NJ
|White Eagle Hall
|11/02
|Amityville, NY
|Amityville Music Hall
|11/03
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|11/05
|Kingston, NY
|Tubby’s
|11/06
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
|11/07
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room