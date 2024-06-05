Cursive announce new album, share “Up and Away” video and US tour dates

Cursive
by Tours

Cursive have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Devourer and will be out on September 13 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Up and Away” which was directed by Brea Grant. Cursive will be hitting the road this fall across the US. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/18Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
10/19Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
10/20St. LouisOff Broadway
10/21Nashville, TNThe Basement East
10/22Atlanta, GATerminal West
10/23Orlando, FLThe Social
10/24Miami, FLGramps
10/25Jacksonville, FLThe Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works
10/26Gainesville, FLThe Fest 22
10/27Charlotte, NCThe Neighborhood Theatre
10/28Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
10/29Washington, DCUnion Stage
10/30Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
11/01Jersey City, NJWhite Eagle Hall
11/02Amityville, NYAmityville Music Hall
11/03New York, NYBowery Ballroom
11/05Kingston, NYTubby’s
11/06Somerville, MACrystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
11/07Buffalo, NYRec Room