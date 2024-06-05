The Damned have announced European tour dates for this fall. The band will be playing with their “classic 80s lineup” which is made up of Dave Vanian, Paul Gray, Captain Sensible, and Rat Scabies. This will be their first time playing Europe together in 35 years. Tickets go on sale on June 7. The Damned are currently touring the US and released their album Darkadelic in 2023. Check out the dates below.