The Damned announce European shows
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Damned have announced European tour dates for this fall. The band will be playing with their “classic 80s lineup” which is made up of Dave Vanian, Paul Gray, Captain Sensible, and Rat Scabies. This will be their first time playing Europe together in 35 years. Tickets go on sale on June 7. The Damned are currently touring the US and released their album Darkadelic in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 26MelwegAmsterdam, NL
Nov 27Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
Nov 29OMLiege, FR
Dec 01Elysee MontmarteParis, FR