Heriot to release new album, share “Foul Void” video

by Em Moore
Heriot have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Devoured by the Mouth of Hell and will be out on September 27 via Century Media. The band has also released a video for their new song “Foul Void” which was directed by Harry Steel. Heriot released Profound Morality in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Devoured by the Mouth of Hell Tracklist
Foul Void
Harm Sequence
Opaline
Siege Lord
Sentenced to the Blade
Solvent Gaze
Lashed
At the Fortress Gate
Visage
Mourn