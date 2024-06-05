Heriot to release new album, share “Foul Void” video

Heriot
by

Heriot have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Devoured by the Mouth of Hell and will be out on September 27 via Century Media. The band has also released a video for their new song “Foul Void” which was directed by Harry Steel. Heriot released Profound Morality in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Devoured by the Mouth of Hell Tracklist

Foul Void

Harm Sequence

Opaline

Siege Lord

Sentenced to the Blade

Solvent Gaze

Lashed

At the Fortress Gate

Visage

Mourn