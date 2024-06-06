Protest the Hero announce 'Volition' 10th anniversary tour (US and Canada)

by Tours

Protest The Hero have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album Volition. ’68, Greyhaven, and Kaonashi will be joining them on select dates. The band will be playing the album in full on all dates. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 01St. Andrews HallDetroit, MIw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 02X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WIw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 03Fine LineMinneapolis, MNw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 06The CrocodileSeattle, WAw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 08Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CAw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 09Neck of the WoodsSan Francisco, CAw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 10Some Side StageSan Diego, CAw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 111720Los Angeles, CAw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 14Gothic TheatreDenver, COw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 16Concord Music HallChicago, ILw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 17A&R Music BarColumbus, OHw/’68, Greyhaven
Aug 18Grog ShopCleveland, OHw/’68, Greyhaven
Oct 11Rec RoomBuffalo, NYw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 12Mercury BallroomLouisville, KYw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 13Basement EastNashville, TNw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 15Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GAw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 16Amos SouthendCharlotte, NCw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 18Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MDw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 19Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 20WarsawBrooklyn, NYw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 22The SincalirCambridge, MAw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 23Beanfield TheatreMontreal, QCw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 24HistoryToronto, ONw/’68, Kaonashi
Oct 25London Music HallLondon, ONw/’68, Kaonashi