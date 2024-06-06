Protest The Hero have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2014 album Volition. ’68, Greyhaven, and Kaonashi will be joining them on select dates. The band will be playing the album in full on all dates. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 01
|St. Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 02
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 03
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 06
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 08
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 09
|Neck of the Woods
|San Francisco, CA
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 10
|Some Side Stage
|San Diego, CA
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 11
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 14
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 16
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 17
|A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Aug 18
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|w/’68, Greyhaven
|Oct 11
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 12
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 13
|Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 15
|Masquerade (Hell)
|Atlanta, GA
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 16
|Amos Southend
|Charlotte, NC
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 18
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 19
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 20
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 22
|The Sincalir
|Cambridge, MA
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 23
|Beanfield Theatre
|Montreal, QC
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 24
|History
|Toronto, ON
|w/’68, Kaonashi
|Oct 25
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|w/’68, Kaonashi