Mirrored Fatality announce debut album, share video for two new tracks

Mirrored Fatality have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Labuad Meklooq and will be out on July 26 via Get Better Records and Psychic Eye. The duo have also released two new songs “Primaldial Magma” (which originally appeared on their 2022 EP ECOCIDE 3URTH) and “Zygmutrophooze”. The band has released a video for both songs that was directed by the members of the band láwû makuriye’nte and samar dagger along with Juicebox P. Burton. Check out the video and tracklist below.