Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce North American tour
Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced North American tour dates for this fall. They will begin after their tour of Europe and the UK that kicks off in September. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released their album G_d’s Pee at State’s End! in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09-27Dublin, IENational Stadium 
09-29London, UKTroxy 
09-30Glasgow, ScotlandBarrowlands 
10-01Manchester, UKRitz 
10-02Bristol, UKMarble Factory 
10-03Coventry, UKThe Empire
 10-04Tourcoing, FRLe Grand Mix 
10-05Esch-sur-Alzette, LUKulturfabrik Esch-sur-Alzette 
10-06Paris, FRLe Trianon 
10-08Nantes, FRStereolux 
10-09Nancy, FRL’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival) 
10-10Zurich, CHVolkshaus
 10-11Lausanne, CHLes Docks
 10-12Frankfurt, DEZoom 
10-14Berlin, DEHuxleys 
10-15Amsterdam, NLParadiso 
10-16Brussels, BEAncienne Belgique 
10-18Athens, GRFloyd 
11-04Hamilton, ONBridgeworks 
11-05Toronto, ONThe Concert Hall 
11-06London, ONLondon Music Hall
 11-07Grand Rapids, MIElevation 
11-08Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed 
11-09Saint Paul, MNPalace Theater 
11-11Lawrence, KSLiberty Hall 
11-12Fayetteville, ARGeorge’s Majestic Lounge
 11-13Nashville, TNThe Basement East 
11-14Knoxville, TNBijou Theater 
11-15Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade 
11-16Charleston, SCThe Music Farm 
11-17Saxapahaw, NCHaw River Ballroom 
11-19Washington, D.C.9:30 Club 
11-21Brooklyn, NYPioneerworks 
11-22Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hall
 11-23Boston, MARoadrunner 
11-24Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer