Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced North American tour dates for this fall. They will begin after their tour of Europe and the UK that kicks off in September. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released their album G_d’s Pee at State’s End! in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09-27
|Dublin, IE
|National Stadium
|09-29
|London, UK
|Troxy
|09-30
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Barrowlands
|10-01
|Manchester, UK
|Ritz
|10-02
|Bristol, UK
|Marble Factory
|10-03
|Coventry, UK
|The Empire
|10-04
|Tourcoing, FR
|Le Grand Mix
|10-05
|Esch-sur-Alzette, LU
|Kulturfabrik Esch-sur-Alzette
|10-06
|Paris, FR
|Le Trianon
|10-08
|Nantes, FR
|Stereolux
|10-09
|Nancy, FR
|L’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)
|10-10
|Zurich, CH
|Volkshaus
|10-11
|Lausanne, CH
|Les Docks
|10-12
|Frankfurt, DE
|Zoom
|10-14
|Berlin, DE
|Huxleys
|10-15
|Amsterdam, NL
|Paradiso
|10-16
|Brussels, BE
|Ancienne Belgique
|10-18
|Athens, GR
|Floyd
|11-04
|Hamilton, ON
|Bridgeworks
|11-05
|Toronto, ON
|The Concert Hall
|11-06
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|11-07
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Elevation
|11-08
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|11-09
|Saint Paul, MN
|Palace Theater
|11-11
|Lawrence, KS
|Liberty Hall
|11-12
|Fayetteville, AR
|George’s Majestic Lounge
|11-13
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|11-14
|Knoxville, TN
|Bijou Theater
|11-15
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|11-16
|Charleston, SC
|The Music Farm
|11-17
|Saxapahaw, NC
|Haw River Ballroom
|11-19
|Washington, D.C.
|9:30 Club
|11-21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Pioneerworks
|11-22
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|11-23
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|11-24
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer