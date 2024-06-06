SSD to reissue 'Get It Away', share part one of documentary short film

SSD have announced that they will be reissuing their 1983 album Get It Away. The album will be out on July 19 via Trust Records and the audio was completely remastered by Dan Johnson at Audio Archiving Studios. This marks the first time the album will be available digitally as well as the first time it’s been (officially) repressed since 1983. Part one of their documentary Get It Away - The Story of SSD has also been released. It was directed and edited by Coan Buddy Nichols. Trust Records handled the reissue of SSD’s album The Kids Will Have Their Say in 2023. Check out the short film below.