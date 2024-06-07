Check out the new video by J.D. Pinkus of Butthole Surfers!

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new video by JD Pinkus of The Butthole Surfers!

Today, Pinkus releases his brand new album, Grow a Pear, via the iconic Shimmy Disc label!

The album finds Pinkus-doing what he does best- southern fried, weirdo, freaked out, art rock. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!

"If I could read my mind" (surely a twist on Gordon Lightfoot's own "If you could read my mind,") finds Pinkus taking a banjo twang, adding a little southern drawl on it, and then warping out into an "astronomie dominie" style space trip. Pinkus calls out "I'm going home," but one gets the impression he means something not quite tangible. It's awesome.

You can check out the suitably freaky video below and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins. All of that good stuff is below! Trip out!