Check out the new video by J.D. Pinkus of Butthole Surfers!

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new video by JD Pinkus of The Butthole Surfers!
Today, Pinkus releases his brand new album, Grow a Pear, via the iconic Shimmy Disc label!
The album finds Pinkus-doing what he does best- southern fried, weirdo, freaked out, art rock. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!
"If I could read my mind" (surely a twist on Gordon Lightfoot's own "If you could read my mind,") finds Pinkus taking a banjo twang, adding a little southern drawl on it, and then warping out into an "astronomie dominie" style space trip. Pinkus calls out "I'm going home," but one gets the impression he means something not quite tangible. It's awesome.
You can check out the suitably freaky video below and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins. All of that good stuff is below! Trip out!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|August 1
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|August 2
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|August 3
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex’s Bar
|August 5
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|August 6
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|August 7
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow’s
|August 9
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|August 10
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|August 11
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory Spokane
|August 12
|Bozeman, MT
|The ELM
|August 14
|Salt Lake CITY, UT
|Urban Lounge
|August 16
|Fort Collins, CO
|Aggie Theatre
|August 17
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theater
|August 19
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|August 20
|Saint Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|August 21
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|August 22
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|August 23
|St. Louis, MO
|Old Rock House
|August 24
|Louisville, KY
|Headliners Music Hall
|August 26
|Grand Rapids, MI
|The Pyramid Scheme
|August 27
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|August 28
|Cleveland Heights, OH
|Grog Shop
|August 29
|Columbus, OH
|The Basement
|August 30
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
|August 31
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|September 1
|Jersey City, NJ
|White Eagle Hall
|September 3
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|September 4
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|September 5
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|September 6
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|September 7
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|September 9
|Charlottesville, VA
|The Southern Café & Music Hall
|September 10
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle / Back Room
|September 11
|Charlotte, NC
|Visulite Theatre
|September 12
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt Club
|September 13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade / Hell Stage
|September 14
|Nashville, TN
|Exit In
|September 16
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|September 17
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|September 18
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Varsity Theatre
|September 20
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues / Bronze Peacock
|September 21
|Austin, TX
|Antone’s
|September 22
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues / Cambridge Room
|September 25
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole
|September 26
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge