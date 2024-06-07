Check out the new video by J.D. Pinkus of Butthole Surfers!

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new video by JD Pinkus of The Butthole Surfers!

Today, Pinkus releases his brand new album, Grow a Pear, via the iconic Shimmy Disc label!

The album finds Pinkus-doing what he does best- southern fried, weirdo, freaked out, art rock. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!

"If I could read my mind" (surely a twist on Gordon Lightfoot's own "If you could read my mind,") finds Pinkus taking a banjo twang, adding a little southern drawl on it, and then warping out into an "astronomie dominie" style space trip. Pinkus calls out "I'm going home," but one gets the impression he means something not quite tangible. It's awesome.

You can check out the suitably freaky video below and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins. All of that good stuff is below! Trip out!

DateCityVenue
August 1Pioneertown, CAPappy + Harriet’s
August 2San Diego, CACasbah
August 3Long Beach, CAAlex’s Bar
August 5Los Angeles, CALodge Room
August 6San Francisco, CAThe Chapel
August 7Sacramento, CAHarlow’s
August 9Portland, ORMississippi Studios
August 10Seattle, WANeumos
August 11Spokane, WAKnitting Factory Spokane
August 12Bozeman, MTThe ELM
August 14Salt Lake CITY, UTUrban Lounge
August 16Fort Collins, COAggie Theatre
August 17Denver, COBluebird Theater
August 19Omaha, NESlowdown
August 20Saint Paul, MNTurf Club
August 21Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
August 22Chicago, ILSubterranean
August 23St. Louis, MOOld Rock House
August 24Louisville, KYHeadliners Music Hall
August 26Grand Rapids, MIThe Pyramid Scheme
August 27Detroit, MIThe Shelter
August 28Cleveland Heights, OHGrog Shop
August 29Columbus, OHThe Basement
August 30Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
August 31Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Music Hall
September 1Jersey City, NJWhite Eagle Hall
September 3Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
September 4Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
September 5Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
September 6Baltimore, MDOttobar
September 7Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
September 9Charlottesville, VAThe Southern Café & Music Hall
September 10Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradle / Back Room
September 11Charlotte, NCVisulite Theatre
September 12Athens, GA40 Watt Club
September 13Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade / Hell Stage
September 14Nashville, TNExit In
September 16Birmingham, ALSaturn
September 17New Orleans, LASiberia
September 18Baton Rouge, LAVarsity Theatre
September 20Houston, TXHouse of Blues / Bronze Peacock
September 21Austin, TXAntone’s
September 22Dallas, TXHouse of Blues / Cambridge Room
September 25Tucson, AZ191 Toole
September 26Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge