Ween releases “new” song

Here's a surprise. Ween has released a new song, of sorts. "junkie boy" was released on a Ween demo tape in the early 90s. However, the track is not on any of the band's official albums. Yesterday, the band released what appeared to be an unreleased studio recording of the song. The band has been coy about future plans. When posting the track, the band included a picture of the chocolate and Cheese album cover, but did not provide further explanation. However, notably, according to spotify, the song is taken from a deluxe re-issue of the spotify C&C album, to be released on September 27. The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that album this year with a show in Philadelphia. We will keep you updated.