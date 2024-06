12 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based The Lookout (not to be confused with California’s The Lookouts) have released a new song. It is called “I Know The Future” and is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out this September on Thousand Island Records. The Lookout released their single “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” in 2022 and released their EP EP III in 2019. Check out the song below.