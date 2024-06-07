The Drowns / The Last Gang announce Western US tour

The Drowns and The Last Gang have announced tour dates for the Western US. The shows will take place this August. The Drowns released their album Blacked Out earlier this year. The Last Gang released Noise Noise Noise in 2021. Check out the dates below

DateCityVenue
08/15Reno, NVThe Cellar Stage
08/16Boise, IDThe Shredder
08/17Seattle, WAClockout Lounge
08/18Portland, ORThe Twilight
08/19Eugene, ORJohn Henry’s
08/20Albany, CAIvy Room
08/21Sacramento, CAColonial Café
08/22Long Beach, CAAlex’s Bar
08/23Las Vegas, NVThe Usual Place
08/24San Diego, CATower Bar
08/25Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst