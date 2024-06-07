Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Drowns and The Last Gang have announced tour dates for the Western US. The shows will take place this August. The Drowns released their album Blacked Out earlier this year. The Last Gang released Noise Noise Noise in 2021. Check out the dates below
|Date
|City
|Venue
|08/15
|Reno, NV
|The Cellar Stage
|08/16
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|08/17
|Seattle, WA
|Clockout Lounge
|08/18
|Portland, OR
|The Twilight
|08/19
|Eugene, OR
|John Henry’s
|08/20
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|08/21
|Sacramento, CA
|Colonial Café
|08/22
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex’s Bar
|08/23
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Usual Place
|08/24
|San Diego, CA
|Tower Bar
|08/25
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst