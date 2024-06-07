Blind Girls to release new album, share “Dissonance”

Australian screamo band Blind Girls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called An Exit Exists and will be out on July 5 via Persistent Vision Records, Secret Voice, and Life Lair Regret. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Dissonance”. Blind Girls will be touring starting later this month including dates with Militarie Gun, Bullets Between Tongues, and Heavenly Blue. The band released The Weight of Everything in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and updated dates below.

An Exit Exists Tracklist

1) Dissonance

2) Loveless

3) Blemished Memory

4) Less than Three

5) Make Me Nothing

6) Pallid Mask

7) Closer to Hell

8) AI Generated Love Letter

9) Lilac

10) Death of an Unsung Thought

11) …It's Starting to Rain

12) Home Will Find Its Way

DateCityVenueDetails
June 28Southport, AUSVinnie’s Dive(w/ Militarie Gun)
June 30Brisbane, AUSThe Outpost(w/ Militarie Gun)
July 5Seattle, WABlack Lodge(w/ Great Falls)
July 6Portland, ORStar Theatre(w/ Saetia)
July 7Berkeley, CA924 Gilman Street(w/ Clay Birds)
July 8Sacramento, CADNL Studios(w/ Ostraca, Nuvoluscura)
July 9Bakersfield, CA415 BKFD(w/ Frail Body)
July 10Los Angeles, CACoyote Studios(w/ Kiowa)
July 11Pomona, CAThe Haven(w/ Quiet Fear)
July 12San Diego, CAChe Cafe(w/ Lagrimas, Ostraca, Nuvoluscura)
July 13Los Angeles, CABad Dogg
July 14Phoenix, AZGround Zero Studios
July 16Albuquerque, NMRens Den
July 17Oklahoma, OKThe Sanctuary
July 18Denton, TXAndys Bar(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
July 19Austin, TXEmpire(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
July 20San Marcos, TXPrivate Park(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
July 21Houston, TX1810 Ojeman(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
July 22Richmond, VACobra Cabana(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 23Philadelphia, PAKensington Palace(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 24Washington, DCTBA(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 25Baltimore, MDMetro Gallery(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 26New Brunswick, NJCinco De Mayo(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 27Brooklyn, NYGold Sounds(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 28Providence, RIAS220(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 29Boston, MACoco’s Club House(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 30Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto(w/ Heavenly Blue)
July 31Detroit, MISecret Show(w/ Heavenly Blue)
August 1Waterloo, ONMaxwells(w/ Heavenly Blue)
August 3Toronto, ONNew Friends Fest