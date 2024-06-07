Blind Girls to release new album, share “Dissonance”

Australian screamo band Blind Girls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called An Exit Exists and will be out on July 5 via Persistent Vision Records, Secret Voice, and Life Lair Regret. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Dissonance”. Blind Girls will be touring starting later this month including dates with Militarie Gun, Bullets Between Tongues, and Heavenly Blue. The band released The Weight of Everything in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and updated dates below.