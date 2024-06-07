Blind Girls to release new album, share “Dissonance”

Australian screamo band Blind Girls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called An Exit Exists and will be out on July 5 via Persistent Vision Records, Secret Voice, and Life Lair Regret. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Dissonance”. Blind Girls will be touring starting later this month including dates with Militarie Gun, Bullets Between Tongues, and Heavenly Blue. The band released The Weight of Everything in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and updated dates below.
An Exit Exists Tracklist
1) Dissonance
2) Loveless
3) Blemished Memory
4) Less than Three
5) Make Me Nothing
6) Pallid Mask
7) Closer to Hell
8) AI Generated Love Letter
9) Lilac
10) Death of an Unsung Thought
11) …It's Starting to Rain
12) Home Will Find Its Way
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|June 28
|Southport, AUS
|Vinnie’s Dive
|(w/ Militarie Gun)
|June 30
|Brisbane, AUS
|The Outpost
|(w/ Militarie Gun)
|July 5
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|(w/ Great Falls)
|July 6
|Portland, OR
|Star Theatre
|(w/ Saetia)
|July 7
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman Street
|(w/ Clay Birds)
|July 8
|Sacramento, CA
|DNL Studios
|(w/ Ostraca, Nuvoluscura)
|July 9
|Bakersfield, CA
|415 BKFD
|(w/ Frail Body)
|July 10
|Los Angeles, CA
|Coyote Studios
|(w/ Kiowa)
|July 11
|Pomona, CA
|The Haven
|(w/ Quiet Fear)
|July 12
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe
|(w/ Lagrimas, Ostraca, Nuvoluscura)
|July 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|Bad Dogg
|July 14
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ground Zero Studios
|July 16
|Albuquerque, NM
|Rens Den
|July 17
|Oklahoma, OK
|The Sanctuary
|July 18
|Denton, TX
|Andys Bar
|(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
|July 19
|Austin, TX
|Empire
|(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
|July 20
|San Marcos, TX
|Private Park
|(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
|July 21
|Houston, TX
|1810 Ojeman
|(w/ Bullets Between Tongues)
|July 22
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kensington Palace
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 24
|Washington, DC
|TBA
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 25
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Gallery
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 26
|New Brunswick, NJ
|Cinco De Mayo
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 28
|Providence, RI
|AS220
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 29
|Boston, MA
|Coco’s Club House
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 30
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|July 31
|Detroit, MI
|Secret Show
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|August 1
|Waterloo, ON
|Maxwells
|(w/ Heavenly Blue)
|August 3
|Toronto, ON
|New Friends Fest