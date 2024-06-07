Our giveaway of two tickets to see Spiritual Cramp at the Toronto stop of their upcoming world tour closes on Monday, June 10! The show will take place on June 15 at Lee’s Palace in Toronto. Smirk, Doflame, and Klockwise will be joining Spiritual Cramp at this show. If you want to be the lucky winner, send an email to podcast@punkenws.org telling us your favourite song from their self-titled album and why you want to go! To be eligible you MUST be over 18 years of age and live in Toronto or the Greater Toronto Area. You have only a few more days to enter! Good luck!