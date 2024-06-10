FIDLAR announce new album, release two new tracks

FIDLAR have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Surviving The Dream and will be out on September 20. The band has also released two new songs “Get Off My Wave” and “Fix Me” which comes with a video co-directed by Ryan Baxley and Brandon Schwartzel. FIDLAR will be touring North America this fall. The band released their EP Don’t Fuck With Vol. 03 earlier this year and related their acoustic album unplug in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

Surviving The Dream Tracklist

Fix Me

Low

Sad Kid

Down N Out

Orange Country

Break Your Heart

Get Off My Wave

Change

Making Shit Up

Dog House

I Don’t Want to Do This

Nudge

Hurt

DateCityVenue
Sep 23Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst
Sep 24Sacramento, CAAce of Spades
Sep 25San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom
Sep 27Portland, ORRoseland Theater
Sep 28Seattle, WANeptune Theatre
Sep 30Salt Lake City, UTThe Grand At The Complex
Oct 01Denver, COSummit
Oct 02Fort Collins, COAggie Theatre
Oct 04Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theater
Oct 05Chicago, ILVic Theatre
Oct 07Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre
Oct 08Buffalo, NYElectric City
Oct 09Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
Oct 11Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts
Oct 12Boston, MAHouse of Blues
Oct 14Washington, DC9:30 Club
Oct 15Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Oct 16Nashville, TNThe Basement East
Oct 18Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle
Oct 19Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse
Oct 21Dallas, TXGranada Theater
Oct 22Austin, TXThe Mohawk
Oct 25Tucson, AZHotel Congress Plaza
Oct 27Del Mar, CAThe Sound At Del Mar
Oct 31Los Angeles, CAThe Bellwether
February 17-25, 2025Miami, FLFlogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise