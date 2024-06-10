FIDLAR announce new album, release two new tracks

FIDLAR have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Surviving The Dream and will be out on September 20. The band has also released two new songs “Get Off My Wave” and “Fix Me” which comes with a video co-directed by Ryan Baxley and Brandon Schwartzel. FIDLAR will be touring North America this fall. The band released their EP Don’t Fuck With Vol. 03 earlier this year and related their acoustic album unplug in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.