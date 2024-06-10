FIDLAR announce new album, release two new tracks

by Em Moore
FIDLAR have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Surviving The Dream and will be out on September 20. The band has also released two new songs “Get Off My Wave” and “Fix Me” which comes with a video co-directed by Ryan Baxley and Brandon Schwartzel. FIDLAR will be touring North America this fall. The band released their EP Don’t Fuck With Vol. 03 earlier this year and related their acoustic album unplug in 2023. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.
Surviving The Dream Tracklist
Fix Me
Low
Sad Kid
Down N Out
Orange Country
Break Your Heart
Get Off My Wave
Change
Making Shit Up
Dog House
I Don’t Want to Do This
Nudge
Hurt
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 23
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst
|Sep 24
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Sep 25
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Sep 27
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|Sep 28
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre
|Sep 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Grand At The Complex
|Oct 01
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Oct 02
|Fort Collins, CO
|Aggie Theatre
|Oct 04
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theater
|Oct 05
|Chicago, IL
|Vic Theatre
|Oct 07
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Oct 08
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|Oct 09
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|Oct 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Oct 12
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|Oct 14
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|Oct 15
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Oct 16
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|Oct 18
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|Oct 19
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse
|Oct 21
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater
|Oct 22
|Austin, TX
|The Mohawk
|Oct 25
|Tucson, AZ
|Hotel Congress Plaza
|Oct 27
|Del Mar, CA
|The Sound At Del Mar
|Oct 31
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Bellwether
|February 17-25, 2025
|Miami, FL
|Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise