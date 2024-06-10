Fucked Up to release new album, share “Stimming”

by Em Moore
Fucked Up have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Another Day and will be out on August 9 via Fucked Up Records. The band has released a video for their first single “Stimming” which for some reason is marked as “age-restricted” on YouTube. Fucked Up will be touring North America starting in July and will be touring the UK in October. The band released their album One Day in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Another Day Tracklist
Face
Stimming
Tell Yourself You Will
Paternal Instinct
Divining Gods
The One To Break It
More
Follow Fine Feeling
House Lights
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jul 14
|St Catharines
|Warehouse
|w/Chastity
|Jul 15
|Windsor
|Meteor
|w/Chastity
|Jul 16
|London
|Palasad Socialbowl
|w/Chastity
|Jul 17
|Hamilton
|Bridgeworks
|w/Chastity
|Jul 18
|Philadelphia
|Ukie Club
|w/Chastity
|Jul 19
|Hamden
|Space Ballroom
|w/Chastity
|Jul 20
|New York
|Le Poisson Rouge
|w/OFF!
|Jul 21
|Baltimore
|Ottobar
|w/Chastity
|Jul 22
|Cleveland
|Grog Shop
|w/Chastity
|Jul 23
|Columbus
|Ace of Cups
|w/Chastity
|Jul 24
|Carrboro
|Cat's Cradle for Merge 35
|Sept 12
|Oshawa
|Biltmore Theater
|w/Chastity
|Sept 13
|Montreal
|Foufounes Electriques
|w/Chastity
|Sept 14
|Ottawa
|27 Club
|w/Chastity
|Sept 17
|Winnipeg
|Park Theater
|w/Chastity
|Sept 18
|Saskatoon
|The Capitol Music Club
|w/Chastity
|Sept 19
|Edmonton
|The Buckinham
|w/Chastity
|Sept 20
|Calgary
|Modern Love
|w/Chastity
|Sept 21
|Kelowna
|Revelry
|w/Chastity
|Sept 23
|Victoria
|Capital Ballroom
|w/Chastity
|Sept 24
|Nanaimo
|The Queens
|w/Chastity
|Sept 25
|Vancouver
|The Pearl
|w/Chastity
|Oct 21
|Cardiff
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|w/The Tubs
|Oct 22
|Kingston
|Fighting Cocks
|w/The Tubs
|Oct 24
|Milton Keynes
|Craufurd Arms
|w/The Tubs
|Oct 25
|Oxford
|O2 Academy Oxford
|w/The Tubs
|Oct 26
|London
|Oslo
|w/The Tubs
|Oct 28
|Edinburgh
|The Caves
|w/Fast Blood
|Oct 29
|Newcastle
|The Grove
|w/Fast Blood
|Oct 31
|Toronto
|The Great Hall