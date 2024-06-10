Fucked Up to release new album, share “Stimming”

Fucked Up have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Another Day and will be out on August 9 via Fucked Up Records. The band has released a video for their first single “Stimming” which for some reason is marked as “age-restricted” on YouTube. Fucked Up will be touring North America starting in July and will be touring the UK in October. The band released their album One Day in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.