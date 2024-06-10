Fucked Up to release new album, share “Stimming”

Fucked Up
Fucked Up have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Another Day and will be out on August 9 via Fucked Up Records. The band has released a video for their first single “Stimming” which for some reason is marked as “age-restricted” on YouTube. Fucked Up will be touring North America starting in July and will be touring the UK in October. The band released their album One Day in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.  

Another Day Tracklist

Face

Stimming

Tell Yourself You Will

Paternal Instinct

Divining Gods

The One To Break It

More

Follow Fine Feeling

House Lights

DateCityVenueDetails
Jul 14St CatharinesWarehousew/Chastity
Jul 15WindsorMeteorw/Chastity
Jul 16LondonPalasad Socialbowlw/Chastity
Jul 17HamiltonBridgeworksw/Chastity
Jul 18PhiladelphiaUkie Clubw/Chastity
Jul 19HamdenSpace Ballroomw/Chastity
Jul 20New YorkLe Poisson Rougew/OFF!
Jul 21BaltimoreOttobarw/Chastity
Jul 22ClevelandGrog Shopw/Chastity
Jul 23ColumbusAce of Cupsw/Chastity
Jul 24CarrboroCat's Cradle for Merge 35
Sept 12OshawaBiltmore Theaterw/Chastity
Sept 13MontrealFoufounes Electriquesw/Chastity
Sept 14Ottawa27 Clubw/Chastity
Sept 17WinnipegPark Theaterw/Chastity
Sept 18SaskatoonThe Capitol Music Clubw/Chastity
Sept 19EdmontonThe Buckinhamw/Chastity
Sept 20CalgaryModern Lovew/Chastity
Sept 21KelownaRevelryw/Chastity
Sept 23VictoriaCapital Ballroomw/Chastity
Sept 24NanaimoThe Queensw/Chastity
Sept 25VancouverThe Pearlw/Chastity
Oct 21CardiffClwb Ifor Bachw/The Tubs
Oct 22KingstonFighting Cocksw/The Tubs
Oct 24Milton KeynesCraufurd Armsw/The Tubs
Oct 25OxfordO2 Academy Oxfordw/The Tubs
Oct 26LondonOslow/The Tubs
Oct 28EdinburghThe Cavesw/Fast Blood
Oct 29NewcastleThe Grovew/Fast Blood
Oct 31TorontoThe Great Hall