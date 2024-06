, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Chubby and The Gang have announced that they have signed to Flatspot Records. This was announced in an Instagram post which reads simply,



”Chubby and The Gang // Flatspot Records 2024”

Chubby and the Gang released their EP Labour of Love in 2022 and their album The Mutt’s Nuts in 2021. Check out the post in full below.