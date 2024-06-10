Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
LA Punk Invasion has announced its lineup for 2025. U.K. Subs, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, 999, Zero Boys, Lower Class Brats, The Virus, Dead Boys, Lion’s Law, Clit 45, Mess, The Voids, Beton Arme, Resilience, Still Pist, The Exploited, Major Accident, The Erections, The Unseen, and Cheap Sex are among the bands playing. LA Punk Invasion will take place on March 15, 2025 at The Belasco and Mayan theatres in Los Angeles. See the poster and full lineup below.