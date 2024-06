1 hour ago by Em Moore

Subb have released a cover of “Post-Pyong” by Mudie. The song is off Subb and Mudie’s upcoming split EP Cat Songs which finds the band paying tribute to Kim Shattuck of The Muffs by covering two of their tracks as well as covering one of each other’s songs. The EP will be out on June 21 via Thousand Island Records and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the EP will go to the ALS Foundation. Check out the song below.