Mac Sabbath announce 10 year anniversary tour, vaguely suggest end of band

18 hours ago by John Gentile

Mac Sabbath the Black Sabbath / Mcdonalds hamburgers mashup band has announced a 10 year anniversary tour. In a press release, in addition to announcing the dates, the band stated: "10 years? I guess you better come out and see this one! Sounds like the beginning of THE END!" The did not definitively say this tour is their final tour, however. You can see the dates below.