Mac Sabbath announce 10 year anniversary tour, vaguely suggest end of band

Mac Sabbath
by

Mac Sabbath the Black Sabbath / Mcdonalds hamburgers mashup band has announced a 10 year anniversary tour. In a press release, in addition to announcing the dates, the band stated: "10 years? I guess you better come out and see this one! Sounds like the beginning of THE END!" The did not definitively say this tour is their final tour, however. You can see the dates below.

Datecityvenueaddress
August 14Cheyenne, WYThe Lincoln1615 Central Avenue
August 15Denver, COSummit1902 Blake Street
August 16Colorado Springs, COThe Black Sheep2106 East Platte Avenue
August 17Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf1352 Rufina Circle
August 18El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace1006 Texas Avenue
August 21Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall1141 Northwest 2nd Street
August 23Gatlinburg, TNGatlinburg Convention Center234 Historic Nature Trail
August 24South Nashville, TNEastside Bowl1508A Gallatin Pike
August 25Cincinatti, OHWoodward Theater1404 Main Street
August 27Kalamazoo, MIBell's Eccentric Cafe355 East Kalamazoo Avenue
August 28Chicago, ILReggies Music Joint2109 South State Street
August 29Bloomington, ILThe Castle Theatre209 East Washington Street
August 30Lawrence, KSThe Granada1020 Massachusetts Street
August 31Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room6212 Maple Street