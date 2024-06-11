Mac Sabbath announce 10 year anniversary tour, vaguely suggest end of band

by John Gentile
Mac Sabbath the Black Sabbath / Mcdonalds hamburgers mashup band has announced a 10 year anniversary tour. In a press release, in addition to announcing the dates, the band stated: "10 years? I guess you better come out and see this one! Sounds like the beginning of THE END!" The did not definitively say this tour is their final tour, however. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|city
|venue
|address
|August 14
|Cheyenne, WY
|The Lincoln
|1615 Central Avenue
|August 15
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|1902 Blake Street
|August 16
|Colorado Springs, CO
|The Black Sheep
|2106 East Platte Avenue
|August 17
|Santa Fe, NM
|Meow Wolf
|1352 Rufina Circle
|August 18
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|1006 Texas Avenue
|August 21
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|1141 Northwest 2nd Street
|August 23
|Gatlinburg, TN
|Gatlinburg Convention Center
|234 Historic Nature Trail
|August 24
|South Nashville, TN
|Eastside Bowl
|1508A Gallatin Pike
|August 25
|Cincinatti, OH
|Woodward Theater
|1404 Main Street
|August 27
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell's Eccentric Cafe
|355 East Kalamazoo Avenue
|August 28
|Chicago, IL
|Reggies Music Joint
|2109 South State Street
|August 29
|Bloomington, IL
|The Castle Theatre
|209 East Washington Street
|August 30
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada
|1020 Massachusetts Street
|August 31
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|6212 Maple Street