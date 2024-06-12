Thotcrime to release new album, share “The Wrong Way” and “Behind the Cracks”

Thotcrime
by

Thotcrime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Connection Anxiety and will be out on August 16 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released two new tracks, “The Wrong Way” and “Behind the Cracks”. Thotcrime will be touring the US this summer with Anita Velveeta and released their album D1G1TAL_DR1FT in 2022. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

CONNECTION ANXIETY  Tracklist

1. A Better World Is Possible

2. Behind the Cracks

3. We Hope Some Good May Come of This (feat. Bottom Surgery)

4. This Podcast Could've Been Four Seasons

5. Garden Court (feat. bagel rabbit)

6. The Wrong Way

7. Connection Anxiety

8. Existent

9. Beyond the Journey's End

10. My Final Escape

DateVenueCity
August 24HowdyKansas City, MO
August 25Seventh CircleDenver, CO
August 27TBALas Vegas, NV
August 29KnockoutSan Francisco, CA
August 30ScribbleLos Angeles, CA
August 31The NilePhoenix, AZ
September 1The MinnowAlbuquerque, NM
September 2Andy's BarDenton, TX
September 4LCY MediaBirmingham, AL
September 5HealerIndianapolis, IN
September 6Pillar ForumMinneapolis, MN
September 7Subterranean (downstairs)Chicago, IL