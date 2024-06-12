Thotcrime to release new album, share “The Wrong Way” and “Behind the Cracks”

Thotcrime have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Connection Anxiety and will be out on August 16 via Prosthetic Records . The band has also released two new tracks, “The Wrong Way” and “Behind the Cracks”. Thotcrime will be touring the US this summer with Anita Velveeta and released their album D1G1TAL_DR1FT in 2022. Check out the songs, tracklist, and dates below.

CONNECTION ANXIETY Tracklist

1. A Better World Is Possible

2. Behind the Cracks

3. We Hope Some Good May Come of This (feat. Bottom Surgery)

4. This Podcast Could've Been Four Seasons

5. Garden Court (feat. bagel rabbit)

6. The Wrong Way

7. Connection Anxiety

8. Existent

9. Beyond the Journey's End

10. My Final Escape

