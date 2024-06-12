Enumclaw sign to Run For Cover Records, to release new album

Enumclaw
by

Enumclaw have signed to Run For Cover Records and have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Home In Another Life and will be out on August 30. The band has also released a video for their new song “Change” which was directed by John C. Peterson. Enumclaw will be touring the US with twen starting in August and released their album Save The Baby in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
8/4Chattanooga, TNCherry Street Tavern
8/5Birmingham, ALSaturn
8/7Lexington, KYThe Burl
8/8Nashville, TNThe Basement
8/9Louisville, KYWhirling Tiger
8/10Chicago, ILSleeping Village
8/11Davenport, IARaccoon Motel
8/12Milwaukee, WICactus Club
8/13Minneapolis, MNTurf Club
8/19Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
8/20Boise, IDThe Olympic Venue
8/21Baker City, ORChurchill School
8/22Seattle, WAThe Sunset Tavern
8/25San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
8/28Los Angeles, CAMoroccan Lounge
8/29San Diego, CASoda Bar
8/30Phoenix, AZValley Bar
9/1Dallas, TXDeep Vellum
9/3Fayetteville, ARGeorge’s Majestic Lounge