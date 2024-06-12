Enumclaw sign to Run For Cover Records, to release new album

by Em Moore
Enumclaw have signed to Run For Cover Records and have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Home In Another Life and will be out on August 30. The band has also released a video for their new song “Change” which was directed by John C. Peterson. Enumclaw will be touring the US with twen starting in August and released their album Save The Baby in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|8/4
|Chattanooga, TN
|Cherry Street Tavern
|8/5
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|8/7
|Lexington, KY
|The Burl
|8/8
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement
|8/9
|Louisville, KY
|Whirling Tiger
|8/10
|Chicago, IL
|Sleeping Village
|8/11
|Davenport, IA
|Raccoon Motel
|8/12
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|8/13
|Minneapolis, MN
|Turf Club
|8/19
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|8/20
|Boise, ID
|The Olympic Venue
|8/21
|Baker City, OR
|Churchill School
|8/22
|Seattle, WA
|The Sunset Tavern
|8/25
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|8/28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Moroccan Lounge
|8/29
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|8/30
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|9/1
|Dallas, TX
|Deep Vellum
|9/3
|Fayetteville, AR
|George’s Majestic Lounge