Alkaline Trio / Spanish Love Songs / Slomosa (US)

Alkaline Trio have announced US tour dates for this fall. Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa will be joining them on all dates. Alkaline Trio released their album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 11Aztec TheaterSan Antonio, TX
Sep 12House of BluesNew Orleans, LA
Sep 15Charleston Music HallCharleston, SC
Sep 17The QueenWilmington, DE
Sep 19The DomeWallingford, CT
Sep 20Mulcahy’sWantagh, NY
Sep 21Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Sep 22Casino BallroomHampton Beach, NH
Sep 24RiverworksBuffalo, NY
Sep 26The IntersecionGrand Rapids, MI
Sep 27The RaveMilwaukee, WI
Sep 28Kemba Live!Columbus, OH
Sep 29Megacorp PavilionNewport, KY