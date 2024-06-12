Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Alkaline Trio have announced US tour dates for this fall. Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa will be joining them on all dates. Alkaline Trio released their album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 11
|Aztec Theater
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 12
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA
|Sep 15
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC
|Sep 17
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE
|Sep 19
|The Dome
|Wallingford, CT
|Sep 20
|Mulcahy’s
|Wantagh, NY
|Sep 21
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Sep 22
|Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Sep 24
|Riverworks
|Buffalo, NY
|Sep 26
|The Intersecion
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Sep 27
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|Sep 28
|Kemba Live!
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 29
|Megacorp Pavilion
|Newport, KY