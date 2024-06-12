The True Story of the Fake Zombies podcast debuts July 11

As you may know, The Zombies were an important British psychedelic band that recorded hits including "Time of the Season" and "she's not there." But, after the band broke up, a promoter created two fake bands to tour the states as "The Zombies." Two members of the fake Zombies went on to join ZZ Top. The eight part podcast The True Story of the Fake Zombies, created by Daniel Ralston, tells the story of this wacky story. That podcast debuts July 11. You can check out the trailer below.