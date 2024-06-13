Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Last Gang, Clobber, Last Hounds, and Split Dogs have announced tour dates together for the UK. Lovebreakers, Le Rox, and Buds will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 15
|The Cluny
|Newcastle, UK
|Sep 16
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 17
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK
|Sep 18
|O2 Academy2
|Leicester, UK
|Sep 19
|O2 Academy3
|Birmingham, UK (w/Lovebreakers in place of Clobber)
|Sep 20
|O2 Academy2
|Oxford, UK
|Sep 21
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK (w/w/Le Rox, Buds in place of Last Hounds, Spilt Dogs)
|Sep 22
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London, UK