Last Gang / Clobber / Last Hounds / Split Dogs (UK)

The Last Gang
The Last Gang, Clobber, Last Hounds, and Split Dogs have announced tour dates together for the UK. Lovebreakers, Le Rox, and Buds will be joining them on select dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 15The ClunyNewcastle, UK
Sep 16RebellionManchester, UK
Sep 17The ParishHuddersfield, UK
Sep 18O2 Academy2Leicester, UK
Sep 19O2 Academy3Birmingham, UK (w/Lovebreakers in place of Clobber)
Sep 20O2 Academy2Oxford, UK
Sep 21JoinersSouthampton, UK (w/w/Le Rox, Buds in place of Last Hounds, Spilt Dogs)
Sep 22O2 Academy2 IslingtonLondon, UK